Ex-Howard County paraeducator sentenced for sexually abusing student he met on Grindr

A former paraeducator in the Howard County Public School System was sentenced to time served for sexually abusing a student he met on the Grindr app, according to The Baltimore Banner.

William Nelson II, 26, from Elkridge, was also ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender. He had served 253 days in jail since his arrest in November, 2025.

The two met after Grindr linkup

Police said Nelson, a former special education staffer at Guilford Park High School, was charged with a third-degree sexual offense for having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Charging documents said Nelson met the student on the Grindr app, a dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. The teen came in contact with Nelson, who said he had seen him in the high school's cafeteria. Nelson identified himself as a staff member.

According to charging documents, the two agreed to meet each other, later having sex in Nelson's car. The next day, the victim informed a school staff member, who then told the school resource officer.

In court, it was revealed that the condom found on the street matched Nelson's DNA, the Banner reports.

According to the Banner, Nelson made a statement ahead of his sentencing.

"I am not perfect," Nelson said. "I made a mistake that day and I have learned from my actions."

Nelson's role at other Howard County schools

Nelson had previously worked as a substitute teacher at these other Howard County schools before he was hired at Guilford Park High: