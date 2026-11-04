2 Howard County high schools investigate racial slurs used against players during football game

Two high schools in Howard County say they are investigating in incident in which junior varsity football players were repeatedly subjected to racial slurs during a game on Monday.

The game between Atholton High School and Glenelg High School took place in Glenelg, Maryland. Both schools are part of the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS).

The principals of both high schools issued a joint statement to the community on the incident, saying it presented "serious concerns."

Shawn Hastings-Hauf is principal of Atholton High School, while Nick Novak leads Glenelg High School.

"Reports indicate that students were subjected to repeated racial slurs and offensive language during the game," the statement said. "We recognize that these reports are deeply troubling and that incidents of this nature can have a significant impact on students, families, and our broader school community."

The principals did not provide specific examples of the slurs and language heard during the game, but they said they "take allegations of this nature extremely seriously."

An investigation involving school-based staff and HCPSS officials was continuing, the statement said. The principals pledged to support any student who may have been impacted by the incident and encouraged anyone who needs assistance or has information to share to speak with a school administrator, counselor or trusted adult.

"Any confirmed violations of HCPSS policies related to bullying, cyberbullying, hate/bias, harassment, and the Student Code of Conduct will be addressed in accordance with established policies and procedures," it added.

"Regardless of the circumstances surrounding a competition, every student deserves to participate in school-sponsored activities in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect," according to the statement. "Racial slurs, discriminatory language, and behavior that targets individuals based on their identity have no place in our schools or athletic programs."