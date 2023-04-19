Howard County high school students help pave the way to environmental sustainability

BALTIMORE — Earth Day, which celebrates environmental protection, is just days away. But students in Howard County are working to protect the environment every single day.

The Youth Climate Institute is a collection of Howard County high school students dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"We want to make sure that the world that we are building today is one that can continue to be used and won't end in disaster," said Maia Boswell, a YCI Certified Ambassador and a junior at Glenelg High School.

The YCI introduces students to a range of environmental topics, including environmental justice, climate science, and sustainability.

"It's really important that we introduce students to taking care of the environment to becoming stewards for the future," Meg Boyd, the executive director of the Howard County Conservancy, said. "These are our future environmental leaders."

At the Howard County Conservancy, students have the opportunity to learn hands-on in over 200 acres of natural surroundings. Jahantab Siddiqui, an HCC Board Member, said experiential learning is crucial.

"When students are doing something hands-on and they are actually hands-on touching the materials and being a part of it, they learn so much more than if they are just sitting and learning information out of a textbook," Siddiqui said.

The YCI boasts over a hundred Howard County students across four chapters, each of them exploring their passions and seeking actionable solutions.

Maia Boswell, who focuses on the legislative aspect of environmental protection, highlights the importance of ensuring clean water, food, and air for future generations.

"It's one thing to read about it, watch it on the news, or do your own research, but being able to work with a group and build community and start the conversation with other motivated youth is an extremely valuable experience," Boswell said.

Other students in the program work on innovative projects, such as creating remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) for underwater research and water quality assessment. After completing the three-year program, these students become Certified Climate Ambassadors.

To celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, the Howard County Conservancy will host a variety of activities for community members to get involved in and learn more about environmental stewardship.