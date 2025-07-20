Howard County's Head Start program to expand to children as young as infants

A $12.6 million federal grant is helping expand the early childhood program Head Start in Howard County.

The Community Action Council of Howard County, the county's Head Start program provider, emphasized that this expansion will benefit more families beyond childcare.

Early Head Start comes to Howard County

Lola Tanimowo knows how much Head Start can make a difference. WJZ first met the mom of two in September 2024, when CAC celebrated the reopening of its Children's Learning Center, or CLC.

"My daughter got therapy [through Head Start]. She has a speech delay," Tanimowo said. "She got [in the program] when she was three, [and now] she is going to kindergarten without any delays at all."

Tanimowo was outside CAC's Dasher Green Early Childhood Education Center on Wednesday to celebrate the new federal grant.

The grant runs for five years and will help provide infants, toddlers, and two-year-olds with year-round, full-day classes starting next school year.

These children will be served in the Bauder Education Center and CLC.

"It has a lifelong impact on children and their families. It is the promise of a better future," said Tracy Broccolino, CAC's president.

Tanimowo said without Head Start, she wouldn't have been able to further her education at Howard Community College.

"There's no end to learning, I tell my kids every day," Tanimowo said. "I'm so happy that I'm given this opportunity."

Other childcare expansions

This Head Start expansion comes just months after Howard County Executive Calvin Ball put in $1 million to nearly 30 childcare providers to increase the number of children those providers can serve.

This expansion is part of Ball's efforts to support federal workers in Howard County who may have lost their jobs under President Trump's workforce reductions.

Services other than childcare

For families in Head Start, enrolling in the program goes beyond childcare.

Since CAC is the Head Start provider, families enrolled get access to CAC's range of services -- which includes access to the Howard County Food Bank.

"When a child enters a program, a family enters our program. Enrollment in our program opens the door to a broad range of services that help our families build stability and opportunity," said Erin Adelsberger, CAC's director of education.

CAC is currently taking applications from families to enroll in its Head Start program, as well as applications for educators and staff for the expansion.

You can learn more here.