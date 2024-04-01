Howard County Flag Commission accepting submissions for new flag design

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Flag Commission is taking entries for a new flag design, Howard County Executive, Calvin Ball announced Monday.

The County Flag Commission launched a new website April 1, where up to three original designs for the new official Howard County flag can be submitted.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, June 30.

"When the Howard County flag was adopted more than five decades ago, the county's population was roughly 60,000 and the landscape was almost exclusively rural. Today, Howard County has a population of more than 335,000 and is among the most diverse, highly educated, and highest-earning counties in our nation. Our flag should represent the vibrancy and incredible diversity of our community," Ball said.

Along with the designs, participants must also describe their connection to Howard County, including how they live, work, or play in the county.

Applicants of all ages are encouraged to participate, but parents or legal guardians must submit on behalf of individuals under 18, the Howard County commission said.

Those interested must also submit a brief narrative describing how the design represents Howard County, including its enduring appeal, symbolism, and color choices. The Commission requires that designs be rectangular in shape, and crafted at a 3:5 ratio.

Submissions will only be accepted digitally through the portal as full-color, high-resolution images.

The Flag Commission recommends keeping these five principles in mind, as outlined in "Good" Flag, "Bad" Flag by Ted Kaye:

Keep it simple Use meaningful symbolism Use two or three basic colors No lettering or seals Be distinctive or be related

Designers interested in submission should review the Howard County Design Guidelines and Criteria for more details prior to submitting.

The Flag Commission will review designs received and select up to ten for a public vote in the fall of 2024.

By the winter of 2025, the commission will select three finalists and publish its recommendations. The County Executive will then evaluate the Commission's recommendations and choose a design to present to the County Council for final approval.

The three finalists will each get an honorarium of $1,000 for their efforts.

To learn more, visit the Commission's website. Additional questions or comments about the flag design and selection process may be directed to flag@howardcountymd.gov.