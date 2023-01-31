Watch CBS News
Local News

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball creates Opioid Community Council following $12 million settlement

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an Executive Order on Monday, creating an Opioid Collaborative Community Council to help determine how the County should use funds from a settlement with opioid manufacturers. 

"Opioid manufacturers created a public health crisis that led to hundreds of fatal and non-fatal overdoes in Howard County. Their product was a scourge on our community," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Howard County filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers in May 2019, joining many other states and municipalities who followed suit. 

After a long battle, a settlement agreement was reached in February 2022, and Howard County is now set to receive $12.3 million over the next 15-to-20 years. 

The first payment of $230,000 was received in December 2022 and will be directed to the County's Opioid Abatement Fund.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 2:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.