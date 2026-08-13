Howard County DPW proposes school zone expansion

There are already dozens of school zones in Howard County, but there could soon be 18 more.

That's if the county's Department of Public Works' proposed school zones become a reality.

The new zones affect areas around several schools throughout the county to make them safer.

One driver WJZ met believes the new zones are a good idea.

Where are the new zones?

When it comes to deciding on a new school zone, it's not just a matter of looking at what roads are near a school.

During a virtual meeting unveiling the proposed school zones Wednesday night, Erjon Rembeci, with DPW's Bureau of Highway, Traffic Engineering Division, said there are several State Highway Administration guidelines to consider.

"We look at whether the roadway directly abuts the school property, whether students have direct access to the roadway from the school grounds," Rembeci said. "What we also consider [is] whether students are walking or bicycling to and from school, [and] where the marked crosswalks are."

The most noticeable change would be more signage alerting drivers that they're in a school zone.

When it comes to deciding on a new school zone, it's not just a matter of looking at what roads are near a school. CBS News Baltimore

Here are the 18 proposed school zones and what schools they impact:

Summer Home Terrace

From near Judge Dobbin Court to near 6209 Summer Home Terrace

Schools impacted: Elkridge Elementary School, Elkridge Landing Middle School

Rowanberry Drive

From near Greenfield Road to Montgomery Road

Schools impacted: Elkridge Elementary School, Elkridge Landing Middle School

Centre Park Drive

From Old Annapolis Road to Columbia 100 Parkway

Schools impacted: Howard High School

Chatham Road

From Pebble Branch Road to near 3913 Chatham Road

Schools impacted: Northfield Elementary School, Dunloggin Middle School

MacAlpine Road

From Pebble Branch Road to Crescent Road

Schools impacted: Northfield Elementary School, Dunloggin Middle School

Stephens Road

From S. Eternal Rings Drive to Gorman Road

Schools impacted: Forest Ridge Elementary School

Twin Rivers Road

From Governor Warfield Parkway to near Green Mountain Circle

Schools impacted: Wilde Lake Middle School, Wilde Lake High School

Leishear Road

From Mary Lee Lane to 8082 Leishear Rd

Schools impacted: Hammond Elementary School, Hammond Middle School

Kingsbridge Road

From Breconshire Road to near 10413 Kingsbridge Rd

Schools impacted: Centennial High School, Burleigh Manor Middle School

Breconshire Road

From Centennial Lane to Glastonbury Road

Schools impacted: Centennial High School, Burleigh Manor Middle School

Cedar Lane

From Rivendell Lane to near Cedar Lane Park's entrance

Schools impacted: Harper's Choice Middle School

Harpers Farm Road

From Willow Bottom Drive to Little Patuxent Parkway

Schools impacted: Harper's Choice Middle School

Eliots Oak Road

From Harpers Farm Road to 5230 Eliots Oak Rd

Schools impacted: Harper's Choice Middle School

Rock Coast Road

From Swansfield Road to Cedar Lane

Schools impacted: Swansfield Elementary

Little Patuxent Parkway

From Crystal Run to Cedar Lane

Schools impacted: Swansfield Elementary

Iager Boulevard

From Daily Street to Early Morning Street

Schools impacted: Fulton Elementary School, Lime Kiln Middle School, Reservoir High School

Westside Boulevard

From near Tuckahoe Court to near Market Street

Schools impacted: Fulton Elementary School, Lime Kiln Middle School, Reservoir High School

Maple Lawn Boulevard

From Terrace Lane to near West Market Place

Schools impacted: Fulton Elementary School, Lime Kiln Middle School, Reservoir High School

DPW is currently accepting public comment on these zones until Aug. 24. You can email them to Rembeci at erembeci@howardcountymd.gov.

The proposed school zones were determined in coordination with Howard County Police, as well as the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Office of Student Transportation.

"I don't have any problem with that"

Jack Ridgeway is often at the plaza near Harper's Choice Middle School, which is in the middle of a number of the proposed school zones.

When asked what he thought of what's proposed, he said it's a good idea.

"I know there's a lot of students [who] come over here after school," he said.

A fine in a school zone is anywhere from $40 to $425, depending on how fast the driver is going.

In Howard County, speed cameras are only placed in school zones. Police currently have 10, two more than last year, because a cap that limited the number of speed cameras was removed from county code.