Watch CBS News
Local News

Howard County Council to set rules on audits after protest, alleged misuse of library facilities

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Members of the Howard County Council are working on setting rules for county audits after an uproar over a report into alleged misuse of library facilities.

The auditor's report dated February 14 said his investigation was cut short when the library refused to cooperate.

Protesters have demanded Craig Glendenning be removed over the controversy.

Glendenning said his office was looking into allegations that the president and CEO of the Howard County library was hosting a personal gathering of her sorority, paid for with taxpayer money.

Glendenning said he could not properly investigate after the Board of Trustees chair intervened.

The county council proposal calls for the auditor to meet with the council before an investigation to outline what he's looking for, witnesses he'll interview, and more. 

It also requires the auditor to meet with the council before releasing the results of an investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 9:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.