Howard County Council to set rules on audits after protest, alleged misuse of library facilities

BALTIMORE - Members of the Howard County Council are working on setting rules for county audits after an uproar over a report into alleged misuse of library facilities.

The auditor's report dated February 14 said his investigation was cut short when the library refused to cooperate.

Protesters have demanded Craig Glendenning be removed over the controversy.

Glendenning said his office was looking into allegations that the president and CEO of the Howard County library was hosting a personal gathering of her sorority, paid for with taxpayer money.

Glendenning said he could not properly investigate after the Board of Trustees chair intervened.

The county council proposal calls for the auditor to meet with the council before an investigation to outline what he's looking for, witnesses he'll interview, and more.

It also requires the auditor to meet with the council before releasing the results of an investigation.