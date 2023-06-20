Watch CBS News
Howard County announces $1.7 million for improved broadband access

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday, $1.7 million for expanded broadband access in rural Western Howard County. 

The funding was secured through a partnership between Howard County, Verizon, and the State of Maryland.

The county said that the funding will give more than 350 homes access to high-speed internet in rural areas of Western Howard County.  

The move to increase broadband access in Western Howard County is a part of Ball's larger initiative, Transform Howard, which is designed to improve digital equity and inclusion.  So far, free Wi-Fi has been delivered to 22 locations in Howard County, including public libraries, public parks, and fire stations. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:46 PM

