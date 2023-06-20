Howard County announces $1.7 million for improved broadband access
BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Tuesday, $1.7 million for expanded broadband access in rural Western Howard County.
The funding was secured through a partnership between Howard County, Verizon, and the State of Maryland.
The county said that the funding will give more than 350 homes access to high-speed internet in rural areas of Western Howard County.
The move to increase broadband access in Western Howard County is a part of Ball's larger initiative, Transform Howard, which is designed to improve digital equity and inclusion. So far, free Wi-Fi has been delivered to 22 locations in Howard County, including public libraries, public parks, and fire stations.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.