How to help those affected by the Maui wildfires

Red Cross mobilizing for Hawaiian wildfires Red Cross, others mobilize to respond to Hawaiian wildfires 04:31

A fast-moving wildfire on Hawaii's island of Maui has virtually destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 50 people, and officials say the toll is expected to rise. Multiple fires were still burning on the island as teams spread out to search charred areas.

"You can't imagine, even from the pictures. It's— everything is gone. There's nothing left," local resident and business owner J.D. Hessemer told "CBS Mornings."

"Lahaina needs the world's help," he said. "...It's an amazing community."

President Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for Maui, which makes federal funding available to aid the recovery.

If you want to donate to help those affected by the fires, here are some ways to do so:

The American Red Cross

Disaster workers from the American Red Cross are in Maui, "working around the clock to help those affected," the group says. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Hawai'i Community Foundation

The Hawai'i Community Foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. The foundation has already raised $1 million to help fire victims, Hawaii News Now reports. To donate, visit the fund's website. For questions or additional information, please contact Donor Services at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org or (808) 566-5560.

Maui United Way

Maui United Way, founded in 1945, works to address Maui's vital needs by focusing on education, income and health. The organization has set up a Maui Fire and Disaster Relief Donations Page. All donations are processed online.

Maui Food Bank

Maui Food Bank provides "safe and nutritious food" to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry, the organization says. Maui Food Bank also donates food to disaster relief efforts on the island. "With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide 4 meals to the hungry living in our island community," the food bank pledges. To donate, visit the food bank's website,