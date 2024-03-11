How to cope with the Daylight Saving Time transition

BALTIMORE -- If you're feeling a bit off and groggy this morning after losing an hour of your day with daylight saving time you're not alone.

Over the weekend, we sprang forward with daylight saving time, and losing that extra hour of sleep can have effects beyond just feeling tired and cranky, especially on a Monday.

While gaining extra daylight can be enjoyable as we head into the warmer months, the transition can pose health challenges and cause headaches.

Doctors explain that changes to the sleep cycle are common triggers for headaches and migraines, stemming from the role of sleep in reducing inflammation.

Additionally, people face an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, mood disturbances, and a condition known as "social jet lag" following the spring forward.

Dr. Sanjay Shah, a pulmonary and sleep medicine physician at LifeBridge Health, explained the health risks associated with daylight saving time.

"This happens because there's a misalignment between your natural morning clock and the natural position of the sun. This alignment has been associated with various health issues such as weight gain, obesity, and metabolism syndrome," Shah said.

However, Dr. Shah suggests ways to ease the transition:



Avoid hitting the snooze button. Sleeping past your alarm can make you feel groggier.

Limit your caffeine intake to avoid compensating for the mid-day slump.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in fiber, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains.

Make changes in your bedroom environment to promote better sleep, such as reducing device use in the evening and ensuring the room is cool, quiet, and dark.

In recent years, Maryland lawmakers have proposed legislation to make daylight saving permanent. However, last year's bill did not pass. There is no current information on whether it will be reintroduced.



