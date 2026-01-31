Here's how to combat seasonal depression during cold winter months

It's been almost a week since Maryland experienced its most significant snowstorm in nearly a decade.

Now, health experts are urging you to watch for any changes in your mood and energy.

According to Dr. Michael Young, snowstorms and the dark winter weather can be disruptive in more ways than we think.

"It can keep us from our normal routines, exercising, seeing friends, and seeing family. It can lead us to isolate more, and for people that thrive on a structure, that can be negative for mental health," said Young.

Recognizing the signs

Young is the Medical Director at The Retreat by Sheppard Pratt.

He explained that when severe winter weather hits, it is important to recognize the signs of the winter blues.

"More irritable, more sadness, less energy, and feeling down --- overall, decreased interest in things they normally enjoy," Young explained.

Health experts said if your symptoms go on beyond a couple of days, it may be a sign of a seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D), which is different from the winter blues that many of us experience.

"Sometimes there's appetite changes, often an increase in appetite or carbohydrate craving in the winter, there can be excessive sleeping as well," Young said.

Here's what to do

Experts suggest getting back to the basics, if you are experiencing the winter blues, such as:

Increase exposure to sunlight or natural light early in the day

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule

Healthy diet

Regular exercise

"Sunlight is important in regulating our body's circadian rhythms, our internal clock. So, when there's less sun, there's a decrease in serotonin, which is related to regulating our mood and can lead to feelings of depression," Young explained. "When you combine getting some sunlight with regular exercise, that's a powerful booster of mood. So walks outside in the morning when the sun comes up can be very helpful, even on a cold day."

Other strategies to help you fight the winter blues can include:

Reaching out to friends

Journaling

Focusing on pockets of joy

"It's really important to lean into acceptance that sometimes this happens, and awareness that it's going to pass. The sun's going to come back out, the temperatures are going to warm up," Young said. "And then when we do that— that shift in mindset can be very helpful."

If you or your loved one believes your case of the winter blues has become severe, doctors urge you to reach out for help by dialing the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at '988' to get you the care and support you need.