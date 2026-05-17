How can new graduates avoid being scammed?

It is graduation season, which can be a time of celebration, but experts are issuing a warning as there is also an increased risk for scams as new graduates navigate jobs, housing, and finances for the first time.

"It's so much easier now for our young people who are graduating and excited to go out into the real world to deal with scams," said Charlyn Nater, a community manager for Chase in Maryland.

Nater explained that she is also the mother of a college grad, and she said that it is important for graduates stepping into the "real world" to be aware of scams as they search for jobs, new apartments, or plan for graduate school.

"The actual scamming piece of it will come in when someone is trying to communicate with you back about the application that you filled out. That's where some of those tips and those red flags will come up," Nater said.

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report, consumers ages 20 to 29 lost more than $550 million in 2025, including $33 million from employment scams alone.

A common tactic for scammers is charging a fee to "process" paperwork that you can usually do for free.

Apartment Search Scams

Scammers can post fake rental listings and pose as landlords.

Experts shared these tips to help you avoid any issues:

Don't be persuaded by urgency: Scammers often pressure victims to send money quickly to "secure" a property.

Take time to verify the address, read reviews, and view the property in person when possible.

Be cautious of prices that seem too good to be true.

Try reverse image searching listing photos to see if they appear on other websites, which can reveal stolen images used in fake listings.

Research unfamiliar websites: Scammers can use AI to generate fake images and websites that appear hyper-realistic. Before booking through a new platform, search the company name alongside terms like "scam," "complaints," or "reviews."

Pay through official platforms: Never send deposits via wire transfer, gift cards, or peer-to-peer payment apps. Always pay and communicate through the platform's official website for the strongest protection.

"This idea of you have to pay before you come and move in, and they, if it doesn't make sense, and it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is," Nater explained.

Job search scams

When it comes to job scams, scammers try to take advantage of eager job seekers by posting fake job listings or sending unsolicited job offers, often advertising flexible hours, high pay, and more.

"Making sure that a job website makes sense, that is legitimate, and that it isn't just a random site that could, could kind of trip you up," Nater said.

Be cautious of unsolicited job offers, especially those received through text or direct message, and never respond to employment requests from unknown sources. Avoid job postings on social media and stick to reliable job boards during your search.

Protect your personal information by only submitting applications through trusted websites. Be wary of requests for unusual payment methods, like peer-to-peer apps or checks.

Scammers may also send a fake check for a laptop, claim it was too much, and ask you to return the difference. When and if the check bounces, you're on the hook for the full amount.

Scholarship and financial aid scams

These scams often hide behind official-looking scholarship or government websites that trick you into sharing personal and financial information.

"Making sure that a job website makes sense, that is legitimate, and that it isn't just a random site that could, could kind of trip you up," Nater said. "Pay attention to the legitimacy of anyone that's communicating with you, whether it's rent to a job or financial aid."

Never pay to apply. Legitimate scholarships and federal financial aid applications do not charge application or processing fees.

Watch for "guaranteed" promises. No legitimate organization can guarantee you'll receive a scholarship or grant.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers. Be skeptical of unexpected award notifications, especially if you didn't apply or are pressured to act quickly to "claim" funds.

Verify the source. Before providing any personal information, confirm if the organization is real or check with your school's financial aid office.

"Be smart and do yourself a favor. Don't learn from your own mistakes. If someone is teaching you something, and you have this great information coming from a bank firm, pay attention to that.," Nater said.

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