How can caregivers avoid getting burnt out? In-home care experts share tips.

Balancing personal responsibilities with the demands of caregiving can be a challenge.

However, caregiving and in-home care experts are reminding families that they can support aging loved ones while taking care of themselves, too.

"Come up with a game plan"

"It's really important that at the beginning of the year people, you know, assess kind of what they have going on in their life, and as caregivers, you get overwhelmed, you get stressed, you get burned out, especially after the holidays," said Phyllis Swinton, a senior care expert and owner of Right at Home Care in Baltimore. "And looking at the new year resolutions and trying to make sure that we also care for our loved ones, care for ourselves."

Swinton believes that this conversation is timely as many families typically reassess daily caregiving responsibilities and priorities at the start of the year.

"How can we come up with a game plan, whether it's shared responsibility amongst family members, whether it's bringing in a right at home caregiver, and just kind of figuring out what is the best plan," Swinton said.

Caregiving experts said there are ways to support aging loved ones without sacrificing your own health, goals, or routines.

Recognizing the signs of burnout

Swinton said recognizing the signs of caregiver burnout in yourself is key.

Signs of caregiver burnout:

Change in sleeping patterns

Prolonged stress

Withdrawal

Loss of interest

"We always say, those are signs that you're getting burned out," Swinton said. "You're getting stressed out. Let a care provider, let someone for right at home, come in and help you with those things, even just to minimize no matter if it's just a couple of hours a day, every other day."

Creating new routines that support both caregivers and loved ones can help but asking for help can go a long way, according to caregiving experts.

"Whatever it is, it gives you a break, and you will see the difference," Swinton said.