Hotter weather returns to Baltimore, storm chance Thursday

The weather word of the day is comfortable on this Tuesday. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine along with low humidity and comfortably warm temperatures.

Heat will build Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a chance of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Summer weather has returned to Maryland through Thursday

Temperatures will warm back into the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday afternoon as muggier weather returns to the state. Plan on temperatures peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. It may feel a few degrees hotter, thanks to the building humidity levels.

Hot weather will be short-lived as another front moves through Maryland Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures return back to normal Friday.

Showers and storms return to Baltimore metro late week

The chance of scattered rain and storms will increase on Thursday as the front moves through.

Exact timing of the showers and storms is a bit uncertain on Thursday, but the trend is for the wet weather to arrive during the second half of the day. Brief heavy rain and a couple strong storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.

Near normal temperatures will return to Maryland heading into the upcoming weekend. Some isolated showers are possible Saturday and a few isolated storms are possible Sunday, but there will be plenty of rain-free time this weekend as well.

There are indications we receive some enjoyable fall-like air as we move into next week. Stay tuned.