Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon to hold job fair October 9

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon is hosting a hotel-wide job fair next week.

The fair will take place at Topside, the hotel's on-site restaurant on Monday, October 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

The Hotel Revival is located at 101 W. Monument Street in Baltimore.    

Jobseekers can learn about employment opportunities within the hotel.  

Hiring departments include kitchen staff, housekeeping, front desk staff, bartenders, and more. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 11:23 AM

