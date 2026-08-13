Hot Thursday across Maryland, shower chance returns Friday

Typical August heat and humidity will be around Thursday. The weather should remain dry throughout the day. A few passing showers Friday afternoon and evening will clear the area just in time for a gorgeous Saturday.

Muggy weather in Maryland Thursday, a few showers Friday

Thursday will be hotter and a bit more humid. The temperature will peak around 90° late in the afternoon. Though, it will feel like it's in the low to mid-90s. Any early morning showers and storms have exited the area, so we are looking at a rain-free forecast.

Friday will be very warm and muggy with a few passing showers and possibly a few storms. The day, as a whole, will not be a washout. The best chance of showers will take place Friday afternoon and evening.

Weekend weather is nice Saturday, few storms and muggier Sunday

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will peak in the middle 80s on Saturday afternoon. If you're planning on going to the Ravens' first preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday evening, the forecast looks awesome by August standards.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting quiet conditions, comfortable humidity and a kickoff temperature at 80°. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s for most of the game.

There will be some changes to our weather on Sunday. Plan on more clouds, especially during the afternoon and evening hours with a growing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain and thunder increases on Monday, before we dry out nicely for the middle of next week. Some of the thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening could be strong, but the data indicating this is still quite mixed, so stay tuned to future forecasts.