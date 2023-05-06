Hopkins doctor and husband plead not guilty to attempting to provide Russia medical info

Hopkins doctor and U.S. Army doctor claim entrapment in Russia conspiracy case

BALTIMORE -- The married doctors accused of conspiring to help Russia by violating patient privacy pleaded not guilty Friday to charges in a superseding indictment.

Doctors Anna Gabrielian and Jamie Lee Henry are the married couple charged in September with conspiracy to wrongfully disclose individually identifiable health information.

Gabrielian, a former Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist, and her spouse, Henry, a U.S. Army major, are accused of providing medical information to a person they believed worked for the Russian government, according to charging documents.

Their attorneys told Judge Stephanie Gallagher in motions hearings Friday they were considering an entrapment defense.

Documents filed this week allege that Gabrielian noticed the undercover agent's camera during the first meeting and inferred her "fears she was dealing with the KGB, and knew for sure she was over her head."

The judge declined to issue an order regarding the agent testifying.

"Our clients are desperate to go to trial," Christopher Mead, Gabrielian's attorney, told the judge Friday. "Their lives are on hold."

The judge denied Henry's motion to sever, meaning the couple will be tried together.

The judge also ruled to allow Henry's past political statements that were critical of Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and their administration officials for their policies toward Russia. Government attorneys argued it speaks to Henry's motives.