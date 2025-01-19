Man killed in triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Boulevard where three people were found shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and two adults were taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.