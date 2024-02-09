Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot inside Howard County home

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a Howard County home, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia around 10:58 p.m. after a family member of the victims requested medical assistance, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The man was identified as Perry Comeau, 67. 

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.  

Anyone with information should contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.

Christian Olaniran
First published on February 9, 2024

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:28 PM EST

