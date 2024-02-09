Homicide investigation underway after man found shot inside Howard County home

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a Howard County home, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia around 10:58 p.m. after a family member of the victims requested medical assistance, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Perry Comeau, 67.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information should contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.