Homicide Investigation underway after man found shot in SUV in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot following a vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, police said Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold for a reported crash.

When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV, that struct a tree just off the roadway.

Police said they also observed an unoccupied GMC SUV that appeared to have been hit head-on by the Porsche before it struck the tree.

The driver of the Porsche had a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Forrest Ryan, 38, of Chester Maryland.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted, and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.