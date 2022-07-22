Hogan says Cox, his party's nominee, has 'no chance' to become governor

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said Del. Dan Cox, his party's nominee for governor, has "no chance" of winning in the general election.

"I called him a QAnon whack job," Hogan said of the winner of the Republican Party's primary. "I don't think he has any business being a nominee, and he has no chance to win the race whatsoever."

The governor has already said he won't vote for Cox in November.

Cox, who represents parts of Carroll and Frederick counties, has joined many on the far-right in claiming without evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

He also sued over stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Hogan's administration. In February, he introduced ultimately unsuccessful legislation seeking Hogan's impeachment.

The governor endorsed his former labor and commerce secretary Kelly Schulz in the primary. Although mail-in ballots from Tuesday's election are still being tabulated, Cox has a 14-point advantage. CBS News and the Associated Press called the race in his favor on Tuesday night.

Hogan said he's going to "continue to do what I'm doing" over the final six months of his last term in office.

Trump has responded on his Truth social platform.

"RINO Larry Hogan came out today after suffering a monumental defeat in Tuesday's primary election and announced that he would never support Republican gubernatorial winner Dan Cox," he said. "Well, we have something in common then, because I will never support Lockdown Larry Hogan."