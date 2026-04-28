Historic Johns Hopkins home in Maryland purchased by nonprofit to turn into wellness campus

A historic Anne Arundel County home tied to Johns Hopkins has been sold after more than a year of efforts by a local nonprofit to purchase and preserve it.

Whites Hall in Gambrills, the birthplace and childhood home of Johns Hopkins, is now under new ownership, marking a turning point for the property's future.

The future of the Johns Hopkins home

For more than a year, the nonprofit Friends of the Johns Hopkins House worked to raise money to acquire and protect the historic site. That effort ultimately fell short.

In a statement, the group's president, Don Bailey, said, "It is with great sadness" that they learned the home had been sold, bringing their work to an end. However, Bailey added that it is "good to know that the property is going to be saved and will be alive again with many visitors."

The property has been purchased by A Path to Peace, a nonprofit that plans to transform the 13-acre site into a housing, healing, and wellness campus.

According to the organization's website, the vision includes supportive group housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, equine therapy programs for residents, military veterans, and the broader community, and agricultural initiatives such as community gardens, school field trips, and a historic memorial.

The nonprofit said the project will unfold over the next three years, focusing first on stabilizing and rehabilitating the historic home while developing the surrounding property.

In a statement to WJZ, A Path to Peace founder Jaqueline Williams said she and her husband acquired the property as part of a long-term commitment to the community.

"The vision for the property is closely tied to our belief that everyone deserves a sacred place to heal," Williams said. "We intend to bring this vision to life over the next several years."

Williams said the nonprofit plans to create an integrated model combining supportive housing, equine-assisted services and community-based agricultural programming.

"It is both an honor and a responsibility to bring this vision to life on the historic grounds of Johns Hopkins, whose legacy continues to reflect a deep commitment to improving lives and expanding opportunity for others," she said.

Williams added that the organization is still in the early stages of planning and engaging with local stakeholders and expects to share more details in the coming months.