Maryland nonprofit on mission to save Johns Hopkins' childhood home

A nonprofit is on a mission to save a piece of Maryland history — the childhood home of Johns Hopkins, the philanthropist behind one of the world's most renowned hospitals and universities.

The property recently went on the market and now the Friends of Historic Johns Hopkins House Incorporated is trying to raise money to purchase and restore the historic home.

"It's a hidden gem," said Don Bailey, the president of the newly-formed nonprofit, Friends of Historic Johns Hopkins House Incorporated.

"It wants to be saved"

On a quiet road in Gambrills stands the childhood home of Johns Hopkins, a man who's name is now synonymous with medical excellence and education.

"Johns Hopkins was born in one of those bedrooms upstairs," Bailey said.

The property has changed hands several times since the Hopkins family lived, there but it has never been formally preserved. The Friends of Historic Johns Hopkins House wants to change that.

"It wants to be saved," said Roger McGraw, the vice president of the Friends of Historic Johns Hopkins House .

Next steps

But in order to save Johns Hopkins' house it, The Friends of Historic Johns Hopkins House needs to own it.

The property was recently purchased by a developer who wanted to build homes on the land. After that was blocked by Anne Arundel County Planning and Zoning, the house is back on the market for about $1.3 million.

The group of locals - led by Bailey, a retired teacher and history buff, and McGraw, a contractor with a background in historic restoration -- are determined to raise the money.

"It doesn't look that great right now, but it has potential," Bailey said. "We're going to bring it back to what it was like in 1780."

Fundraising efforts

The group is launching a fundraising campaign this week. While McGraw says the structure is in surprisingly good condition, restoration could cost $300,000 to $500,000.

Once complete, they want it to more than just a landmark, but a place for the whole community to enjoy.

"A new way to reach out to young people and educate them about history," McGraw said.

Learn more about the property, and how you can get involved here.