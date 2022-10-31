Here's how to keep safe on Halloween

BALTIMORE -- Halloween is one of the best days of the year if you're a kid, but AAA says it can also be one of the most dangerous. Trick-or-treaters, their parents and drivers are asked to keep safety in mind as Halloween celebrations get underway Monday night.

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be out in force for trick-or-treating, but the mix of trick-or-treaters in costumes and Halloween party-goers can make for a dangerous combination on the roads.

There are a number of factors behind this, such as less daylight, more drunk drivers, and more pedestrian trick-or-treaters.

So drivers need to be extra vigilant and slow down, especially in residential areas.

The National Safety Council says children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. And the Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the days leading up to November 1 are the most dangerous on our roads.

And it's not just trick-or-treaters who are at risk.

Between 2016 and 2020, AAA reports 120 people died on Halloween due to drunk driving.

"It's crucial that if you're going to be celebrating this holiday, that you designate a sober driver in advance or use a rideshare program such as Uber, Lyft or a taxi," said Ragina Ali of AAA.

That's why there will be extra eyes out on the road to help keep you safe. Maryland State Police says troopers will saturate areas known to have a higher frequency of impaired driving arrests or crashes.

If you're trick-or-treating, police stress that being visible is key. An easy, fun way to do that is by using glow sticks, carrying a flashlight, and wearing reflective clothing.

There's also safety in numbers. So while families are out, try to stay in a group.

Parents should also keep an eye out for the treats and goodies their children receive.

Police say it's a good idea to make sure nothing has been opened or tampered with. And if anything is questionable-- when in doubt, just throw it out.