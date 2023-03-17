Here are the road closures for Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day celebrations

BALTIMORE -- There will be several traffic closures across Baltimore City over St.Patrick's Day weekend as festivities get underway.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced closures and traffic modifications over the weekend in Greektown, Fells Point and Federal Hill.

O'Donnell Square:

From Friday, March 17 beginning at 12 p.m. through Sunday, March 19 ending at 11 p.m., both sides of O'Donnell Street along O'Donnell Square will be closed.

Fells Point:

On Friday, March 17 beginning at 6 p.m. traffic will be limited along Thames Street from Ann Street to Caroline Street.

More road closures may be implemented in Fells Point if needed, the DOT said.

Federal Hill

The 1400 block of South Charles Street will be closed from March 17 at 6 a.m. to March 18 at 11 p.m. for the seventh annual St. Paddy's Day Block Party.

Drivers in the listed areas should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes, the DOT said.