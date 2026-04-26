Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia reportedly accepts Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp invite

Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Diego Pavia has accepted an invitation from the Baltimore Ravens to next weekend's rookie minicamp in Owings Mills, Maryland, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pavia, a former standout quarterback at Vanderbilt, went undrafted at this weekend's NFL Draft. He finished runner-up in this year's Heisman voting to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, who was drafted first by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pavia is the first Heisman finalist to go undrafted since 2014.

The Ravens will hold their rookie minicamp starting on Saturday, May 2.

Diego Pavia's 2025 season at Vanderbilt

Pavia, known to be controversial and outspoken, gave teams concerns with his 5-foot-10 height, his limited arm strength, and how his play would translate to the NFL, according to CBS Sports.

Pavia played two seasons at Vanderbilt after transferring from New Mexico State. This past season, Pavia was named an All-American, and he led Vanderbilt to as high as No. 9 in the country.

The Commodores finished the 2025 season with a 10-3 record. Pavia landed a spot as a Heisman finalist after passing for 3,539 yards with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 862 yards with 10 scores.

Pavia had to apologize for his comments after he lost to Mendoza in the Heisman voting, saying "F-All THE VOTERS" on his Instagram page.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do, I wanted to win," Pavia wrote on X. "To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn't handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to.

"I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry."

Baltimore Ravens draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected 11 players in the 2026 NFL Draft, including guard Vega Iaone, from Penn State. They did not draft a quarterback, leaving them with only two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley.

Here's a look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens' draft picks.

Baltimore finished 8-9 in 2025, and missed the postseason for the first time since 2021.