ALERT: Due to a power outage, Hebbville Elementary School located at 3335 Washington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21244 will close at 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, October 2, 2023. There will be no afterschool or evening activities at @HebbvilleES for Monday, October 2, 2023. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) October 2, 2023

