Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody

BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.

Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m.

Happening in Cherry Hill right now….

Police with barricades are in front of a residence.

Every few minutes an announcement comes over a speaker the asking the person to come out. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FBtA5a6rjK — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 22, 2022

Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed.

Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.

About 15 mins ago we heard a loud bang. It was very chaotic and scary because no one knew what was happening.



My assignment desk told me it was a flash bang. We’re waiting to get more details on what happened. @wjz pic.twitter.com/REMfGJlLtQ — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 22, 2022

WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street.

Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area.