Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody
BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.
Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m.
Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed.
Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.
WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street.
Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area.
