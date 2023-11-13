Heavy metal icons Pantera stopping in Baltimore on tour

BALTIMORE -- The iconic heavy metal band Pantera is stopping in Baltimore on the second leg of their North American headlining tour, Live Nation announced Monday.

The band and special guests Lamb Of God are set to rock CFG Bank Arena on February 24, 2024.

The tour, which features original Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, is a celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, Live Nation said.

The general ticket on sale date is Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. at Pantera.com.

Ticket presales and VIP upgrades begin on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 a.m.