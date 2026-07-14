Heat wave begins Tuesday in Maryland, peak heat mid to late week

The First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will top out near or above 100°. The heat index may reach as high as 110° Wednesday afternoon across portions of the eastern shore.

While this upcoming heat wave will certainly be tough on our bodies and pets, it will not be as extreme as our previous one during the 4th of July holiday weekend, as humidity levels will not reach those stifling levels.

Next heat wave in the Baltimore metro begins Tuesday

Maryland's next heat wave will begin in many areas Tuesday as high temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s. The heat on Tuesday is very seasonable for Maryland during the summer months and an added bonus will be low to moderate humidity levels. This means that the feels-like temperature should nearly match the forecast highs in most neighborhoods.

The heat wave peaks on Wednesday and Thursday

High temperatures will climb to around 100° both afternoons. Once again, humidity levels don't look sweltering, which will make a big difference in the feel of the heat wave. Heat index values should top out between 100° to 105°.

Friday will be our last day of tough heat with highs in the middle to upper 90s. There's an outside chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening storms, but the better chance for storms will come during the afternoon and evening this weekend.

Weekend strong storms possible across Maryland

Expect a warm and very muggy weekend ahead with the potential for gusty and heavy thunderstorms from time to time.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s Saturday, but higher humidity levels may make it feel rather uncomfortable. Heat index values on Saturday may reach 95° to 101° before any afternoon storms form. Relief will come with temperatures back in the 80s by early next week. As of right now, out of the two weekend days, severe storms look most likely Saturday afternoon and evening. That's subject to change, so p lease keep checking back to future forecasts.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the threat and will pass along updates throughout the week.