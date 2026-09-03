Heat and more strong storms across Maryland through Friday

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days for the Baltimore area due to tough heat and humidity and the potential for a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s Thursday, with feels-like temperatures near 100° in many neighborhoods.

Any severe storms that do develop Thursday may contain damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning. The risk of hail and isolated tornadoes is lower. Have the CBS News App ready to get any real-time severe weather alerts. The strong storms could happen at anytime as the storms continue to be spontaneous.

While storms will continue to be spontaneous in timing, there is a signal that storms may be more organized Friday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. This is especially true for our neighborhoods south of Baltimore City and also for the eastern shore.

A strong cold front finally crosses the entire state of Maryland by late Friday night, allowing more comfortable air to arrive from the north and northwest.

A light north to northeasterly wind will help squash the tropical humidity to our south beginning on Saturday. The lower humidity, combined with clouds giving way to sunshine, means we have a much more comfortable weekend ahead. Expect partial sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. There is the slight chance of a few isolated showers Saturday as the more comfortable air arrives.

Sunday also looks exceptionally nice with highs in the lower 80s.

Labor Day itself is also looking good with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 80°.

Labor Day Weekend across Maryland should be the nicest holiday weekend of the summer, given Memorial Day weekend was a washout and July 4th had stifling heat and humidity.