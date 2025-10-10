There is good news and bad news in Baltimore Inner Harbor's latest health report card

The overall health of Baltimore's harbor is holding steady according to the 2025 Healthy Harbor Report Card released on Friday. While some areas are improving, others are headed in the wrong direction.

The annual update reports on the water quality and health of Baltimore's Inner Harbor based on data gathered by both Blue Water Baltimore and Waterfront Partnership in 2024.

The harbor earned a "C" for overall ecosystem health, a grade that has held steady in recent years. The report showed both ecological improvements and ongoing vulnerabilities.

Record oxygen levels, but algae concerns remain

Dissolved oxygen levels, a key measure of aquatic health, earned an "A" for the first time in the report's history.

According to the Waterfront Partnership, improved oxygen levels reflect major infrastructure upgrades and nutrient-reduction efforts across the region.

"Baltimore's Harbor is no longer dismissed as dead water," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of Waterfront Partnership. "We are seeing river otters return, oysters thrive and swimmers reclaim the water through events like Harbor Splash. At the same time, the ongoing pistachio tide is a reminder that our ecosystem remains fragile."

Still, chlorophyll, an indicator of algae blooms, fell to a "D," its lowest mark since 2010. The report said nutrient pollution from stormwater runoff and wastewater continues to fuel algae growth that can block sunlight and deplete oxygen.

Harbor conditionally safe for swimming

Routine monitoring found the Inner Harbor met Maryland's standard for safe swimming about 80% of the time, except within 48 hours of rainfall.

Fells Point showed the greatest progress, with water samples meeting Maryland's safety standard 83% of the time in 2024 — up from none in 2011. The Jones Falls River Mouth, once among the most polluted sites, also improved by 60 percentage points over the same period.

After hosting the first public swim in more than 40 years last summer, Waterfront Partnership said it plans to expand opportunities for safe recreation while continuing to monitor water quality.

Progress and remaining challenges

The report noted both promise and fragility in the ecosystem. River otters have returned, but a September turnover event caused oxygen levels to drop to zero overnight, triggering a fish kill that left thousands of Atlantic menhaden dead.

Oysters continue to play a key role in water restoration. Since 2013, more than 1.6 million oysters have been cultivated in the harbor. The group's new goal is to grow 5 million more over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the Mr. Trash Wheel family collected 278,000 beverage containers in 2024. To reduce litter, Waterfront Partnership is advocating for a statewide "Bottle Bill" that would incentivize recycling.