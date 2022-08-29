Health commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, which is when the heat index is projected to reach up to 105 degrees, according to city officials.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the alert on Monday afternoon.

The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity. It indicates how hot it feels to a human being and can be exacerbated in urban areas, city officials explained.

Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, or people with chronic medical conditions, according to city officials.

Baltimore residents seeking relief from the heat can visit one of the local branches of the Enoch Pratt Free Library during operating hours, city officials said..

The Health Department's Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724

Oliver Senior Center 1700 N. Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday.

· My Sister's Place Women's Center (women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

· Manna House 435 E. 25th St. between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

· Beans & Bread 402 S. Bond St. between 9:00 am and 1 p.m.

· Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes 4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes 2700 Spelman Rd

Baltimore residents who want to visit a cooling center should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing when possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People with the following symptoms should not visit a cooling center:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Additionally, the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks pools are open to the public. People who visit the pools must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. They should arrive 5-10 minutes prior to their reservation to check in. After a 15-minute grace period, pool staff will accept walk-up participants.

During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

Drink plenty of water.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Reduce outside activities.

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations.

Check on older, sick, or frail people in your community who may need help in the heat.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:

Confusion



Nausea



Lightheadedness



High body temperature with cool and clammy skin



Hot, dry, flushed skin



Rapid or slowed heartbeat

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency, or who are experiencing the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.