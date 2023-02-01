'He can go ahead and retire': Baltimore football fans react to Tom Brady's retirement

BALTIMORE - Many football fans consider Tom Brady to be the greatest quarterback of all time.

After 23 years in the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced that he is retiring.

Brady owned a 6-3 record against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has been on the prominent AFC team, the New England Patriots, for two decades.

He finished his career in Tampa where he won his final Super Bowl in 2021.

"I'll get to the point right away, I'm retiring, for good," the 15-time Pro Bowl player said on social media.

WJZ's Alex Glaze got the reaction from Baltimore football fans.

"Brady? He can take his old (expletive). He can go ahead and retire," Ravens fan Marlon Taylor said.

Brady announced his retirement in February 2022, but weeks later, he said he was returning to Tampa for another year.

"Should have stepped out last year. I think it cost him his wife, his kids," Steelers fan Chuck Barrick said

When Brady announced his retirement last year, he posted an image of Ravens' quarterbacl Lamar Jackson, saying, "You're next."

Ravens' fans agree that Lamar Jackson is the next great quarterback.

"He's going to be the next one, we're going to win a couple and we're going to have a franchise here and he'll be the great, the GOAT (greatest of all-time)," Taylor said.