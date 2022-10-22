Have some fall fun this weekend in Baltimore

It is spooky, creepy Halloween season.

That means, young or old, it is OK for you to dress up in silly and wild costumes. And children can stuff their faces with candy.

This weekend in the Baltimore area, there are many events to attend.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Halloween Community Day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Essex Moose Lodge

Maryland Area Adults Ages 23 & Over Early Halloween Costume Party, 1:30 p.m., Fort Armistead Road

The Great Holloween Lantern Parade and Festival, 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Patterson Park

Oktobearfest, Maryland Zoo, Oct. 22 and 23 from 1 p.m. t0 6 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch Express @ The B&O Railroad Museum

Halloween party at Mobtown Brewing Company, Oct. 22 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat through the square, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fright Night, Power Plant Live!

Halloween, performances, War Memorial Plaza, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baltimore Happy Hour Halloweekend Pub Crawl, Oct. 22 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Luckie's Tavern

Mini Halloween Market, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., W. 29th Street

Bennett's Curse Haunted House Maryland, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 7875 Eastpoint Mall Blvd.

The Nevermore Haunted Attraction, Oct. 22 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 450 N. Mott Street

Baltimore's Best Fest, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Harvest Fall Fair, 408 Chester Street, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ravens maze, pumpkin patch, Mary's Land Farm, Ellicott City, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.