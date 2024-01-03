Harlem Wizards star King Arthur is back in Baltimore for a good cause

BALTIMORE -- The Harlem Wizards are playing a charity basketball game at Milford Mill Academy on January 30th.

Today, one of their star players stopped by a Baltimore County elementary school to get kids excited about the game and also inspire them to follow their dreams.

Arthur Lewis, who is known on the basketball court as "King Arthur," is back in Baltimore for a good cause.

Lewis grew up in Baltimore and has been with the Harlem Wizards for more than a decade.

"We've got to get back to dreaming, man. A lot of kids don't dream anymore because they feel like it's not attainable because they feel like they can't touch it. But you can touch your head first and put the work in," Lewis told WJZ.

Lewis loves to make people laugh and smile, and never dreamed that the game of basketball would take him around the world.

"I just wanted to keep playing. Just keep playing because I really love this game of basketball. It has taught me so many life lessons," Lewis said.

King Arthur says 25 former NBA players have played for the Harlem Wizards - a team that travels around the world to play in charity basketball games.

Wednesday, he visited an elementary school in Baltimore County to tell the kids about his upcoming game at Milford Mill Academy and to show them they can be anything they want to be.

"People always say I want to chase the bag. Chase your passion first, master your passion and then the bag will come," Lewis explained.

The Harlem Wizards game against the Free Sweat All-Stars on January 30 at Milford Mill Academy.