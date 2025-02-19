Harford County woman wins Baltimore Ravens season tickets for 20 years

A Harford County woman won Baltimore Ravens season tickets for the next 20 years through the Maryland Lottery.

Shannan Brown, from Aberdeen, won the "Seats for 20 Years" grand prize in the Maryland Lottery's Ravens' Second-chance Promotion, earning her a pair of club-level seats and a parking pass for each Ravens home game for the next two decades.

Brown said her late dad was the reason she became a Ravens fan.

"We lost my dad last year. He was a Vietnam vet and the life of every Ravens game we watched," Brown said. "Although his health wouldn't allow him to go to a game, we stayed right by his side and cheered the Ravens on together."

She said they were on the edge of their seats for every game.

"We took the games very seriously," Shannan said. "I mean, birthdays were placed on hold for goodness sake. I believe deep in my heart my dad is watching over us and wanted this to be the very last gift he could present to me and my family in his absence. "

Brown was one of six finalists for the "Seats For 20 Years" prize, along with Teah Ivey from Salisbury; James Jones from Lusby; Darla Robbins from Pasadena; Guang Shi from Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Robert Snow from Aspen Hill. All six finalists and their guests were invited to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a tour, and each finalist received $10,000.

The finalists were randomly selected from more than a million entries.