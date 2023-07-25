Harford County's Second Chance Resource Fair helps people impacted by criminal justice system

BALTIMORE -- Harford County is hosting a resource fair for people whose lives have been impacted by the criminal justice system in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to county officials.

The 2023 Second Chance Resource Fair is slated to take place at the EPICENTER located at 21 Aberdeen Shopping Plaza on August 23. It will offer services designed to help people recover from the negative impact of the system, county officials said.

Those services include record expungement assistance, help for those people who are seeking a new start after incarceration, and support for victims, according to county officials.

Services offered include:

The Harford County Bar Foundation will provide expungement services. Preregistration is required for this service.

will provide expungement services. Preregistration is required for this service. Maryland Legal Aid will offer legal information and guidance for those in need.

will offer legal information and guidance for those in need. The Harford County Community Mediation Program will provide free mediation information for those experiencing conflict. Mediation is free, voluntary, neutral, and confidential.

will provide free mediation information for those experiencing conflict. Mediation is free, voluntary, neutral, and confidential. Resume Preparation Services will be offered to those seeking assistance creating a new resume or reviewing and updating their current resume. Resumes can be printed on-site or emailed to individuals.

will be offered to those seeking assistance creating a new resume or reviewing and updating their current resume. Resumes can be printed on-site or emailed to individuals. Power52 Foundation , a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation, will provide information on training and employment for at-risk individuals in the clean-energy industry.

, a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation, will provide information on training and employment for at-risk individuals in the clean-energy industry. Harford Community College will offer information and assistance on the Workforce Division Leading Edge Training program as well as general registration information.

will offer information and assistance on the Workforce Division Leading Edge Training program as well as general registration information. Harford County Community Development will offer information on housing vouchers and the first-time home buyer program.

will offer information on housing vouchers and the first-time home buyer program. The EPICENTER Pantry Program will provide one bag of groceries to attendees. Food is available while supplies last. Those who register no later than August 1 will be given priority.

will provide one bag of groceries to attendees. Food is available while supplies last. Those who register no later than August 1 will be given priority. The Harford County Health Department will print free birth certificates for individuals born in Maryland with a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification are a driver's license, a state-issued photo identification card, or a passport. Healthcare providers will also offer tobacco education and information about other services available through the Health Department.

will print free birth certificates for individuals born in Maryland with a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification are a driver's license, a state-issued photo identification card, or a passport. Healthcare providers will also offer tobacco education and information about other services available through the Health Department. Maryland Insurance Administration will offer guidance on a variety of insurance options.

will offer guidance on a variety of insurance options. The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights will provide information and answer questions about the rights of the protected classes in the state of Maryland.

will provide information and answer questions about the rights of the protected classes in the state of Maryland. Anyone who wants to participate in the resource fair should register ahead of the event, county officials said.

Registration is required for some services, but people can walk in and participate in the fair on the day of the event, according to county officials.

Transportation vouchers will be available to those participants who register for the event ahead of August 11.