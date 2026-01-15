Harford County veteran seeks help finding his months-long missing dog

A Harford County veteran is pleading for help to find his missing dog.

Thomas Rambeau's Siberian Husky, Samantha, escaped through a fence in April 2025. Rambeau has been on a months-long mission to bring her home.

"We just had a bond"

Rambeau told WJZ he is most at peace in the snow with his huskies. He said they have been his saving grace since returning from Iraq after serving in the Marine Corps.

"I did lose a lot of buddies, and that really shaped my experience, so it's kind of hard to talk about," Rambeau said.

In his newfound sport, he made a new best friend -- his Siberian Husky.

"With Samantha, she was just so different, you know?" Rambeau said. "I mean, you sometimes have a dog that just touches you differently, and she did. When I was training her, the whole process of that, she would look at me, and we just had a bond. It was hard to describe."

Months-long search for his dog

Samantha hasn't been seen since April, when she escaped through a fence at their home in Joppa and never returned.

"I went out looking for her immediately, but at that time when she got out, it was already getting dark, it was very difficult to see, and I was, I remember calling out for her, searching all over," Rambeau said.

Rambeau has made dozens of social media posts, put up hundreds of flyers, and spent countless hours searching, but still no luck.

"My life has been upside down, I don't know what to do, it's, like, hard to focus on the little things in life again, like, just when I was getting back in it, and I had everything figured out," Rambeau. "I feel like it's all upended now because of this."

Rambeau thinks someone might have Samantha, or at least knows what happened to her, and he's begging for the public's help to get answers.

"I can't sleep at night knowing that I didn't do everything I could to find her," Rambeau said. "That's just the kind of guy I am. That's what the Marine Corps made me, that's just who I am."

If you recognize this dog or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Rambeau at 410-739-7835.