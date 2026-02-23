Harford County residents thankful snowstorm wasn't as bad as last time

As the snow was still melting from last month's winter storm, Maryland residents were once again clearing off their cars and driveways from the second notable snowfall of the season.

Harford County residents, and those in the northern part of Maryland, got upwards of six inches of snow on Sunday, compared to nearly a foot in January.

They told WJZ that this winter storm was a breeze, after the last storm was followed by ice and arctic temperatures.

Harford County was one of the local school districts to cancel classes on Monday.

Residents say they are tired of the snow

Residents in Harford County who were up early clearing off the snow from their cars, sidewalks and driveways. They hope this is the last time this season.

"Do I like the snow? Well I liked it more as a kid than I do now," said Larry Hodnett. "But you deal with things as they come along."

Residents in a Bel Air neighborhood say they are tired of the snow.

"It gets us out of school but I like the hot weather better though," said Camden Klaus.

Harford County snowplow crews covered ground

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said 150 trucks were out Sunday night covering 1,100 miles of road in Harford County to prepare for the storm.

"When we hit these snows, you've got a full crew, a couple few crews and our maintenance shop,"Cassilly said. "So if a snowplow goes down, they're in there, they're fixing it. You've got blades, you know you hit big stuff you break the blade off."

Cassilly continued, "We've got crews, the guy just pulls in the garage, you've got a team pop it off. It looks like the Indy 500 pit stop. They pull the ridge of the blade off, weld it, get it back in there, out a new one it, It's quite a choreographed show."

And thanks to that choreographed show, along with cooperation from the community, there shouldn't be too much of an lingering disruption.

"They stayed off the roads and we were able to get into neighborhoods and do a lot of clearing," Cassilly said. "And the sun helped out, the temperature worked out, made that salt work a little bit."

With temperatures expected to dip back into the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning, Cassilly warns people to be extra careful during the morning commute because slick spots on the road.