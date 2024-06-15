Harford County Sheriff's office set to hold presser on Rachel Morin case updates
BALTIMORE- The Harford County Sheriff's office announced they will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to share updates of the Rachel Morin Case.
Rachel Morin was the Harford County woman found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail last August. Her family released a commercial plea in April for justice in the investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released.. WJZ will stream the press conference live on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.