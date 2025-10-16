Harford County sheriff criticizes justice system for releasing repeat offender hours after arrest

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler criticized the justice system for letting a repeat offender walk free five hours after he was arrested for a major drug bust in Edgewood.

"They're not going to buy a sporty car or a nice house or take a nice vacation on the suffering of others," Gahler said. "If you want to do it in Harford County, we're going to find you and we're going to charge you."

The warning comes following a major drug bust in Edgewood on October 6. The sheriff's office arrested 35-year-old Andrew Styron, of Nottingham, after receiving a tip back in August that he was selling drugs in Harford County.

After about a month of surveilling his home in Baltimore County and observing activity consistent with drug trafficking, an undercover deputy purchased drugs at the Red Roof Inn in Edgewood.

"During the search warrant, we found enough fentanyl pills and powder to kill everyone in Harford County four times over, and $550,000 cash," Gahler said.

Quick release from jail

Gahler said Styron had served time in federal prison for selling drugs in the past, which is why he was surprised to learn Styron was released on $25,000 bond only five hours after his arrest.

"I figuratively made a joke that he had that hidden under his pillow," Gahler said. "He had no problem paying it. He was out in no time."

Styron held without bond after recent arrest

With the help of the Baltimore County Sheriff's Office, Styron was arrested again on Monday for a series of other drug-related charges, and this time is being held in jail without bond.

"I'm all for those who can be rehabilitated. He had his chance," Gahler said. "He was a previously convicted felon on the same things, and he's doing it again. When it gets to that point, the best way to protect the community is the bars to separate the criminal offenders from the law-abiding citizens."

State's Attorney's Office responds

In a statement from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office, the bond in this case was set by the commissioner, so their office had no opportunity for input.

The statement reads in part, "We share the sheriff's frustrations with this process. It is especially frustrating when so much work goes into the investigations and charging of these individuals, only to have them back on the streets pending trial."