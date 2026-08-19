Harford County schools superintendent discusses priorities, challenges for new year

When Harford County students begin the new school year on August 31, they will be under the leadership of a woman who's making history in the county.

Dr. Dyann Mack replaces former Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson, whose contract was not renewed after he was criticized for his conduct during a work conference in 2024.

WJZ went to Bel Air to interview the new superintendent whose appointment represents a series of firsts.

Making history

Leading Harford County Public Schools' more than 37,000 students is something Dr. Dyann Mack never thought she'd do, but the longtime educator is now making history.

"I'm the first of a lot. I'm the first Harford County graduate," Mack said. "I'm the first Joppatowne High School graduate to become superintendent. And then I'm the first Black superintendent for Harford County Public Schools. All of which I'm very proud of."

Before becoming acting superintendent in January and taking on the permanent role in July, Mack spent nearly 30 years as an educator in the school system. She started her career as an HCPS classroom teacher and rose to Deputy Superintendent for Academics.

Priorities for Harford County schools

WJZ asked Mack about her priorities for the new school year.

"Instructional excellence, of course, is the No. 1 priority, making sure that we have quality, high-quality educators in our classrooms, and then making sure that we have tiers to support, to either elevate our student performance, or to remediate students who maybe have challenges in the classroom," Mack said. "Another area of focus is definitely making sure that we're focusing on culture climate, which goes to safety, which makes sure that we're thinking about that sense of belonging for all of our students. And then finally, operational efficiencies, looking at our budget, making sure that we're being responsible with the resources that are provided to us."

Mack promised budget transparency and acknowledged the financial challenges facing the school district.

To help balance the fiscal year 2027 budget, middle school sports and school specialists were cut.

"We made cuts of specialists that support our school improvement process," Mack said. "We made cuts to our teacher specialists that support our assessments that are given in our schools and things of that nature. We were not able to hire additional teachers that would support our early childhood pre-K to 3 reading initiatives and behavior supports."

Concerns about student proficiencies

Mack told WJZ she's particularly concerned about students who are not reading by the third grade.

"And so, one of the shifts that will be new for this year is, in every single one of our elementary schools, we will have a wind block," Mack said. "When the wind block means what I need. And so that will be an opportunity where our educators can differentiate the supports that are needed for our students."

Mack continued, "Middle school, I think our biggest focus is definitely going to be on the area of math and making sure that we're increasing the proficiency level of our students by 8th grade. And then for high schoolers, we talk about being employed, enlisted, and enrolled. Those are the three things. When you leave HCPS, we want you to have one of those three."