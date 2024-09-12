Harford County schools not allowing bags at athletic events in wake of Joppatowne shooting

BALTIMORE -- Bags will not be allowed at Harford County Public School athletic events in the wake of the Sept. 6 shooting inside Joppatowne High School.

The school district announced the safety changes after a 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old Warren Grant during a dispute in the Joppatowne bathroom.

The 16-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges.

"As our community faces the tragedy that occurred this past Friday, many suggestions and comments are being shared about changes our community would like to see to safety and security measures," Harford County schools said. "As we process all of this feedback, one immediate item we can act on is to not allow any bags into our athletic events this weekend. We anticipate slight adjustments and additional details after this weekend."

Students are prohibited from bringing backpacks and bookbags to school, for now. Any bag large enough to carry a laptop or books will be confiscated, and the student will be searched. On Thursday, there were extra deputies and security on campus.

A parent recently started an online petition for the district to install metal detectors in schools.