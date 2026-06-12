6 Harford County schools closing Friday due to a lack of air conditioning

Six Harford County schools are closing early Friday due to a lack of air conditioning amid extreme heat in Maryland.

Abingdon Elementary School is closed, and there will be no afterschool activities due to a chiller being down, leaving the school without air conditioning.

Aberdeen High will dismiss students at 10 a.m. and will cancel after-school activities for the day as the chillers are not working at full capacity.

Harford Tech will also dismiss students at 10 a.m. because the chillers are not working at full capacity. After school activities are cancelled.

Edgewood High School will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. as the chillers are not working. After school activities are cancelled.

Edgewood Elementary School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. due to issues with the air conditioning, and after school activities are cancelled.

Havre de Grace High will dismiss at 11 a.m. and Havre de Grace Middle will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. due to a broken pipe impacting the air conditioning. after school activities are cancelled.

The closures come on a First Alert Weather Day issued by WJZ's weather team due to dangerous heat and severe storms. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Friday afternoon with muggy, humid conditions. In Baltimore, it could feels-like temperatures could be between 100° to 105°.