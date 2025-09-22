Harford County residents debate principal's Charlie Kirk comments and banned book

Harford County residents spoke out about several important issues at the county's Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Parents are still concerned over the banning of the illustrative novel "Flamer," and some are concerned about a principal who was put on administrative leave last week after allegedly making a social media comment about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The alleged comment was among thousands posted on a video by popular YouTuber Quentin Latham.

WJZ has not been able to independently verify the comment or speak with the principal, and is not naming him at this time.

Harford County Public Schools shared a statement with WJZ, which read, "This is a personnel matter, and no additional information will be provided."

Community members address the school board

More than two dozen community members signed up for public comment, both in person and virtually.

A mother, whose students went to the school where this principal worked, said the principal made a difference for her children.

"When he came to the school, I knew in the core of my being that he was going to be the positive change necessary," said Megan Fitzgerald. "Is it worth firing that person and taking away all of the good things that they do? Is it really worth it? That doesn't make sense to me."

The board of education outlined several rules at the beginning of the meeting, including that comments must be made toward board members and that they cannot name anyone in public directly. It also said comments cannot speak about personnel matters.

During the meeting, Mtokufa Ngwenya advocated for a thorough review.

"Why does this matter? Because people with conservative principles understand it isn't about rhetoric. It's about driving results. There is responsibility and a respect for process," Ngwenya said.

The Board of Education said it is hosting a listening session on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at C. Milton Wright High School auditorium. The board says the public will be able to address several topics with no time limit or restrictions.

School board president responds

Last week, Harford County Board of Education President Dr. Aaron Poynton posted a letter on Facebook addressed to educators and staff, saying in part, "The recent assassination of Charlie Kirk was a heinous act against a fellow human being for nothing more than exercising his constitutional and God-given right to free speech."

The letter from Dr. Poynton goes on to warn employees of the district's Responsible Use procedure, reminding them that showing respect for others on social media is "Not optional. It is a professional obligation."

It's not clear if the letter was put out before or after the video comment in question.

Community mixed over principal's comment

This comment drew mixed reviews from the public.

"First, he was stepping into a situation that has not just been politicized but weaponized," David Bauer said.

Others advocated removing "radical activism" from the schools.

"Parents and this board need to follow Charlie's example and stop bad ideas and radical activism being taught to the pupils of this county," a community member explained.

Board Member Melissa Hahn spoke generally in her comments, saying employees must exercise professionalism when they work for the district.

"When a contract for employment is offered, those individuals must have the highest standard of professionalism and take the responsibility of role models and figures to our students," Hahn said.