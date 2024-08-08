Harford County ramps up preparation for remnants of Tropical Depression Debby

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday night ahead of potential impacts from downgraded Tropical Depression Debby.

All public safety-related departments and agencies are in position at the government building in Forest Hill, ready to work together to peel off any potential weather-related emergencies.

"It's really important that our police are working with our fire, working with Delmarva, with BGE so we can all leverage each other's capabilities," Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

In the days leading up to remnants of the storm reaching Maryland, Harford County DPW workers began to clear out culverts and storm drains to ease flooding.

Equipment was also staged to block roads and respond to water rescues if necessary.

Meanwhile, Cassilly said the EOC facility creates a clear operating picture by using state-of-the-art technology.

This includes cameras from around the county for real-time monitoring, for example.

Cameras are set up at Havre De Grace where lifelong resident Danielle Bauer said the Yacht Basin is notorious for flooding. There, sandbags staple down the buildings.

"In the parking lot, it will flood pretty good, especially during high tide," Bauer said. "It's enough to definitely move vehicles if they were down here. I mean, they've barricaded it off."

The county will also depend on residents to report storm-related situations including downed trees and power outages when it's safe to do so.

"Our main effort here is, we've been out communicating with the public saying 'don't go out'," Cassilly said.

If you do lose power and need a place to charge your electronics or medical equipment, you can head to any branch of the Harford County Public Library.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so long as the buildings have power.