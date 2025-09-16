Harford County principal on administrative leave after social media comment on Charlie Kirk's death

A Harford County principal is on administrative leave after allegedly commenting on a social media post about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

WJZ has not been able to independently verify the comment or speak with the principal, so we are not naming him at this time. The alleged comment is one of thousands posted on a video by popular YouTuber Quentin Latham.

"It's uncalled for. Especially if you're working in a public service, sometimes the best thing to do is not say anything at all," a Harford County resident told WJZ. "If this is the kind of thing we're supporting and who our kids look up to, maybe we need to rethink that. Maybe we need some better role models."

Harford County Public Schools shared a statement with WJZ, which read, "This is a personnel matter, and no additional information will be provided."

"I feel that in today's society, we have to balance the concept of words and thoughts that we don't like, along with the freedoms to say that," said another Harford County resident.

Residents argue for free speech

On Sunday, Harford County Board of Education President Dr. Aaron Poynton posted a letter on Facebook addressed to educators and staff, saying in part, "The recent assassination of Charlie Kirk was a heinous act against a fellow human being for nothing more than exercising his constitutional and God-given right to free speech."

Some Harford County residents told WJZ that free speech goes both ways.

"What's fair is fair," a Harford County resident said. "If Charlie Kirk can espouse what he wants to espouse, then that principal can say what he wants to say."

Warning from the school board leader

The letter from Dr. Poynton goes on to warn employees of the district's Responsible Use procedure, reminding them that showing respect for others on social media is "Not optional. It is a professional obligation."

It's not clear if the letter was put out before or after the video comment in question.

Should the parents decide on the principal's future?

While some community members feel strongly both ways, others think the future of the principal should ultimately be up to the parents.

"We should be having an open dialogue and hearing from the parents of those kids that they're in charge of, hearing it from them and saying, 'Hey, is this what we want to have in our classrooms?'" a Harford County resident said.

Employee placed on leave in Cecil County

Cecil County Public Schools also said Monday they placed an employee on administrative leave for a post made the day of Kirk's shooting.

They didn't give many details, but said the employee's statement was not consistent with the school district's values.