Harford County residents heartbroken after pit bull left abandoned on side of road

Harford County residents rescued a 4-month-old pit bull after witnessing her get abandoned along Winters Run Road on Saturday, May 10.

In one of the photos, taken by neighbor Jonathan Izer, the pit bull puppy is seen jumping to get back in the vehicle as the driver takes off.

"It felt like a movie," Izer told WJZ. "It was devastating, really sad, just to watch the puppy run after the car, and they didn't stop or slow down or anything. It was quite heartbreaking."

Heartbreaking photos show a 4-month-old being abandoned along Winters Run Road in Harford County on Saturday, May 10. Contributed photo

Izer said he witnessed the entire abandonment from his porch and alerted the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

"We're animal lovers, people do drive fast down Winters Run, and there's a blind corner there, and we didn't want to see her get hit," Izer said. "She just looked really scared."

"It's a crime to abandon an animal"

The puppy, named Summer, is safe at the Harford County Humane Society, thanks to Izer and the neighbors who jumped into action.

The person responsible for leaving the dog has not yet been found.

"It is a crime to abandon an animal, up to $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler. "So we're asking people if they recognize the vehicle or they recognize the owner of the dog, we'd like to talk to that person and see why they would do this."

Anyone who recognizes the van or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Harford County Humane Society.

Meanwhile, the Harford County Humane Society will keep Summer as a stray for a mandatory 10-day hold, and then she will be put up for adoption.

You can apply for her and the dozens of other pets in need of a home by filling out an application here.

"Our animals deserve better than this"

Sheriff Gahler says animal control is investigating and urges anyone who needs to surrender an animal to take it to a shelter where it can be cared for.

"Our animals deserve better than this," Gahler said. "Domestic animals are part of the family for so many of us, so many people who saw that post and saw the way that dog was apparently being treated, it breaks your heart."